0 Pregnant Jacksonville woman says she lives with rats, maggots and mold

Alexus Lucas is pregnant -- and said she has to live with rats, maggots, roaches and mold.

When she described her children’s bathtub to Action News Jax, Alexus Lucas said, “Poop has come through, like pure poop. We just don’t use this bathroom."

Another says she has to “use the bathroom in a bag” because her toilet doesn’t work.

Lucas is asking the Arlington Eagle Apartment complex to "Just come fix it. You should have the ability to come in here and fix it.”

A former tenant also says she had sewage problems.

“What we had to do was either use the bathroom inside a plastic bag, or use the plunger and hope that everything goes down," Naamena Wyatt said. They didn’t care about the smell, nothing.”

But Lucas says the sewage is only the tip of the iceberg.

She says she wakes up to rats as they squeal and prowl through her children’s room in the middle of the night.

"They sleep in our room with us," Lucas said.

The tenant tells me this is the sewage backed up in her children’s bathroom. Another neighbor says she has to “use the bathroom in a bag” because her toilet doesn’t work. Find out which complex they live in tonight at 6. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/s0cgRAOAvD — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 26, 2018

Lucas also says she deals with roaches and black mold around her walls, ceilings and sink areas.

“My kids started breaking out and then I knew it was mold," Lucas said. “Oh, I reported it several times to the complex. They say, 'Someone’s going to come and clean it.'"

She says after 15 complaints, maintenance came once, but the rats and mold returned almost immediately.

A maintenance worker named Tony spoke to Action News Jax and said “I addressed the issue and they refused to let me in. I went in. I put rat poison down. And I wanted to fix the other issues, but they refused to let me in.”

Maintenance says Lucas did not pay this month’s rent and would not let them in the unit.

Lucas says maintenance only tried to fix the problem after she said she was calling the news.

