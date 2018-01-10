'Project Volt' could fetch hundreds of jobs for Jacksonville

0

Hundreds of new jobs could be coming to Jacksonville.



An international solar company--only being referred to right now as "Project Volt"--is looking to establish its U.S. headquarters in the River City.



The city's executive director of economic development called this deal the largest of its kind in the city’s history, referencing the more than $400 million capital investment.



Tuesday night, Aubrianna Brown waited for her bus at the station downtown.



But a ride home isn't the only thing she was anxious for.



“I’m currently looking for employment right now,” Brown said. “Seeking employment can be a hard thing to do.”



But in Jacksonville, big companies such as Amazon have recently moved in, creating thousands of jobs.



Project Volt, an Asian manufacturer of solar panels and modules, hopes to bring at least 800 more.



The average salary is more than $46,000.



Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council had Project Volt on the agenda for the first time.



Councilman Matt Schellenberg said the company could actually fill 1,000 jobs by December 2019.



“I think it’s unbelievable that we’re going to have an operation like this in Jacksonville,” Schellenberg said.



Project Volt would lease two existing warehouses, one at the Cecil Commerce Center on New World Avenue, and the other on Faye Road.



The city is offering millions in incentives, and we should learn much more in the coming days about whether those incentives seal the deal.



For Brown, Project Volt brings more than jobs; it brings hope.



“Hearing that there’s plenty of more jobs coming to the city, that’s a good thing on my end,” Brown said. “I definitely will look into this.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.