0 Proposed Florida amendment seeks to restore felons' voting rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new amendment on the November ballot seeks to restore voting rights of felons not convicted of murder or sex offenses.

The amendment is sponsored by Floridians for a Fair Democracy, Inc.

A new amendment sponsored by Floridians for a Fair Democracy, Inc. seeks to automatically restore the voting rights of felons not convicted of murder or a sexual offense after they complete their sentencing requirements. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/1y6okxBnmf — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 26, 2018

It would grant more than 1.5 million felons not convicted of murder or sex offenses the automatic right to vote as soon as they complete their sentencing requirements.

The current system does not allow felons to vote unless they complete their sentencing requirements and wait five to seven years after completion depending on the crime -- and then they must apply to a state board for approval.

Currently felons must wait 5-7 yrs after they complete their sentencing requirements, depending on the crime, before they can apply to a state board to request their voting rights be restored. This man says, "They paid their dues to society so they should restore their rights." pic.twitter.com/FkrYZ5JLY5 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 26, 2018

Voters we spoke with seemed to be in agreement when asked how they will vote on it.

“I think that it’s important that they get their rights back, because they’ve already done their time,” Angela Johnson said.

Joshua Willis say he thinks felons' voting rights should be restored as long as they are not murderers or sex offenders. He said, “They’ve

gone through the court system, they’ve done their time, then yeah I think they

should.” @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/vaozXUXjwB — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 26, 2018

“They’ve gone through the court system, they’ve done their time, then yeah I think they should,” Joshua Willis said.

“They again are citizens of the United States and they have the right to vote. Their voice should be heard," M.C. Freeman said.

Sixty percent of voters must vote in favor to pass the amendment in November.

The amendment will be on the Nov. 2018 ballot. Angela Johnson says she plans to vote for the amendment. Johnson says, "I think everybody has a voice, everybody has made mistakes in life. Are we going to keep punishing people for the rest of their lives?” @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/H1OR5XJ1Fl — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 26, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.