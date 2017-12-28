Putnam County family who lost everything in fire touched by pastor's gift delivery

0

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A local family said it has a stranger to thank for saving Christmas.

The family’s home burned down and it lost all its gifts and everything inside just before the Christmas holiday.

“We had just finished wrapping all of our Christmas gifts,” Danielle Harris said.

And then hours later, Harris’ home was burning.

“I’m just amazed we could make it out in time,” she said.

Harris’ oldest daughter woke up to their dogs barking and smoke in her room. Everybody else was sound asleep and she quickly rushed to get them out. But sadly, the two dogs that warned her didn’t make it out.

“It was really sad,” said Lorretta, Harris’ daughter.

It happened just days until Christmas.

“What are we going to do? Like, we made it out in our pajamas. We didn’t have anything,” Harris said.

But things quickly turned around for the Harris family.

Kenuel Gates, a pastor who was a complete stranger to the family, brought dozens of Christmas gifts, clothing, toys and bikes.

"Me and my wife are pastors at a local church in Gainesville and felt compelled to help this family have a Merry Christmas," Gates wrote to Action News Jax on Facebook. "I then went to my employer Barnes Healthcare who gave donations and allowed me to use my company's van to deliver all the items that were purchased to the family. We solicited the help of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to make this quite the experience for the children involved."

James Harris said the mayor of Hawthorne also solicited for a week for donations from the community to help the family.

The family who lost everything had a better Christmas because of the kindness of strangers.

“I cried a lot and I wasn’t expecting any of it, just overwhelming,” Lorretta said.



“They took time out of their Christmas to come bring us stuff, to make our Christmas better,” Harris said.



Harris told Action News Jax that firefighters believe a faulty outlet started the fire.

