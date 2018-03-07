  • Putnam Sheriff announces 14 arrests in 'Operation Be Mine' child sex sting

    Operation “Be Mine” nabbed 14 suspects accused of preying on children online according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Several agencies assisted including the St. Johns County and Clay County sheriff  offices.

    During the investigation, which began Feb.14, men either traveled with intent to have sex with a minor or solicited a minor over the internet for sexual purposes.

    Sheriff DeLoach said the suspects were traveling to have sex with who they thought was a minor between the age of 11 and 14, but they were abruptly met by SWAT team members. 

    Among the arrests includes Brandon Riggs, 26, a Florida Department of Corrections juvenile detention officer and member of the Florida Army National Guard. 

    Austin Triplett, college student in Gainesville, was also among the 14 arrested during the child sex sting.

    Donald Bell of Summerfield, Florida, 63, was arrested on suspicion of traveling to have sex with a minor. 

