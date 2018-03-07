Putnam Sheriff announces 14 arrests in 'Operation Be Mine' child sex sting

Operation “Be Mine” nabbed 14 suspects accused of preying on children online according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Several agencies assisted including the St. Johns County and Clay County sheriff offices.
During the investigation, which began Feb.14, men either traveled with intent to have sex with a minor or solicited a minor over the internet for sexual purposes.
Sheriff DeLoach said the suspects were traveling to have sex with who they thought was a minor between the age of 11 and 14, but they were abruptly met by SWAT team members.
Among the arrests includes Brandon Riggs, 26, a Florida Department of Corrections juvenile detention officer and member of the Florida Army National Guard.
Austin Triplett, college student in Gainesville, was also among the 14 arrested during the child sex sting.
Donald Bell of Summerfield, Florida, 63, was arrested on suspicion of traveling to have sex with a minor.
Gary Simo is a current inmate serving a life sentence. Investigators said the 45-year-old sent pornography to a minor from a cell phone smuggled into prison. ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QUyeqxpyem— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) March 7, 2018
Sheriff Gator DeLoach is addressing the media. Standing behind him are the investigators who took an active role in this operation. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9rsLegwW3l— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) March 7, 2018
Cade Collins, 18, is a high school student in Putnam County. He’s charged with traveling to have sex with a minor. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zVQoAagkvW— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) March 7, 2018
