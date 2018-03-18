Rain rolling in the Jacksonville area this week

Download our First Alert Weather app for the latest in your local weather.
This weekend we've had some gorgeous weather, perfect weather to go out to the beaches, but Jacksonville's window for rain starts Sunday afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma forecasts rain developing for Jacksonville after 5 p.m., but the rain isn't expected to last long. We're expecting a wave of showers to come in through Jacksonville after 9 p.m.
RADAR: Track the rain with our First Alert Weather interactive radar
Isolated showers will form along I-10 west of Jacksonville.
Simma said most storms won't be severe, but we'll see gusty winds in the strongest storms.
By Monday, some areas will receive an inch pf rain by the time it stops Tuesday. A few storms may pulse strong to severe, especially on Tuesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}