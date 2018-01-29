Report: Ex-wife angry about losing horse drives car through fence in St. Johns County

Warning:This story contains explicit language.
A Florida woman is being charged with criminal mischief and stalking after she drove through her ex-husband's fence and slammed into his car, St. Johns County officials said.
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Erin Gan, 45, had driven from Starke to her ex-husband's home, in St. Johns County, Sunday about 11:15 p.m. after sending text messages to him including, "Happy Chinese New Year Motherf---er."
Gan drove her Honda Civic through and damaged the front gate of his home, the Sheriff's Office reported. Gan then accelerated in the driveway and crashed into her ex-husband's car, deputies said.
The car, parked under the carport, got pushed into and damaged the garage.
During her post Miranda interview, Gan admitted to coming over to the man's property with the intention of "f---ing up his property," the report said.
Gan told responding authorities she was upset with her ex-husband because he took her horse when they divorced. Gan said she drove through the fence and the victim's car because it was his favorite possession and she wanted to "hit it where it hurt."
