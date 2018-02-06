Report: St. Johns County woman duct-taped kid to refrigerator, beat them with belt

A 27-year-old woman named Megan Day faces multiple charges of neglect and cruelty towards a child in St. Augustine.
A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by Action News Jax says Day repeatedly physically beat five kids various times since 2015.
One part of the report states a child was hit multiple times in the head and made him feel “sleepy.”
Another part of the report states a child’s mouth was covered with duct tape, and the duct tape was then connected to the refrigerator. It added that the child was beaten with a belt while taped to the refrigerator.
Action News Jax went to the address listed for Day, but a neighbor say her family no longer lived there. The neighbor didn’t want to be identified, but knew the suspect.
“I never knew anything was going on. I was floored,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor said she didn’t realize there was abuse until people started asking questions.
“The case workers stopped here at my house with DCF,” the neighbor said.
Day is being held on $20,000 bond.
There is also a warrant out for the arrest of a man who was mentioned in the report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}