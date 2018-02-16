JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Download the Action News Jax news app to receive updates on local news
An Applebee’s Grill & Bar has landed a spot in this week’s Restaurant Report after an inspector reported an employee handling food with an open wound.
Inspectors reported at the restaurant, located at 5055 Butler Blvd., that the interior of a microwave had encrusted food. In addition, a mold-like substance was found on soda nozzles and the restaurant had potentially hazardous food temperatures. The inspector gave the restaurant a warning.
At 4 Rivers Smokehouse on Baymeadows Road, inspectors said the plumbing system was in disrepair, and noted potentially hazardous food temperatures. The inspector also reported a mold-like substance in an ice machine.
Inspectors cited the Krystal on Blanding Boulevard for a mold-like substance in soda nozzles and the ice machine. A build-up of grease in the oven and fryers, as well as potentially hazardous food temperatures were also noted.
At Brickstone Pizza and Subs on State Road 13, inspectors found one live and one dead roach, live, small flying insects in the kitchen and potentially hazardous food temperatures.
