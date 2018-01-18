Restaurant Report: Jacksonville Japanese restaurant cited for roaches

A popular Japanese restaurant in Jacksonville was temporarily shut down.
Health inspectors noted finding 10 roaches on walls, floors and counters at Daruma Japanese Steak House at Beach Boulevard and Discovery Way.
Inspectors noted the interior of a microwave was soiled with encrusted food. In addition, inspectors saw food being stored on the floor. These observations led to the restaurant’s temporary closure.
The steakhouse had 23 violations in 2014 that included nine high-priority violations.
Other local restaurants made the Restaurant Report list this week, some of them with similar issues with roaches. MISSION BBQ in Jacksonville was cited for having 13 live roaches on the wall, floor and dish shelf, roach excrement on a dish machine and live small flying insects in the kitchen. It was temporarily closed
In addition, inspectors at Rebounderz of Jacksonville found the presence of insects, rodents and other pests including two dead roaches, a toxic substance stored by items, and potentially hazardous food temperatures,
At Kazu Japanese on San Jose Boulevard, inspectors say the restaurant had potentially hazardous food temperatures for salmon, chicken and shrimp. The hand-wash sink was removed from the food prep area, and some required employee training had expired.
