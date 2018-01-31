0 'Rust everywhere:' Jacksonville mom concerned about conditions at park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City officials say they are developing plans to update a Jacksonville park that a mother believes is unsafe for children.

Linda Cummings calls the city park at Sister’s Creek her family’s little refuge.

"There’s not a lot of parks like it on the water," she said. "We like to play here. It’s beautiful."

She said her little brother grew up going to the park, and now she takes her 5-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son to the playground.

She said she found a large piece of plastic at the park Saturday.

"There was a big piece of debris on the ground. I picked it up and threw it in the trash."

She said she followed her children onto the playground and then immediately pulled them out of the park.

"There were very sharp pieces of plastic material all around. As I started looking closer there was rust everywhere," she said.

Action News Jax took her concerns to the city of Jacksonville to find out when the last time the park was inspected.

Marsha Oliver, the city's director of public affairs, said there have been no complaints made about the park and that despite the apparent external wear, there are no immediate safety risks.

She said the city is developing plans to address the aging equipment at the park.

"I just want them to keep it up. I want children to be safe," Cummings said. "It’s hard. You worry every day. It never stops."

Full statement from the City of Jacksonville:

“The City of Jacksonville maintains its commitment to the public safety of citizens that utilize City parks and facilities. The Parks department does not have any CARE issues or complaints for this location. While the outside weather conditions and elements may have contributed to increased external wear to the equipment, there are no resulting operational or mechanical issues that pose immediate safety threats or risks. Nevertheless, the City is continuing to monitor and inspect park conditions and this park is no exception. Plans are in development to address the aging equipment at this location. Citizens are encouraged to report concerns regarding City parks and facilities by phone to 630-CITY, online at http://630city.coj.net/, or through the MyJax app available on iPhone and Android smartphones.”

- Marsha Oliver, Director, Public Affairs

