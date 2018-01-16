Safety upgrades coming to dangerous Jacksonville intersection

0

Safety upgrades are on the way for a Jacksonville intersection that neighbors call "dangerous."

After a neighbor complained, the city decided to make changes to the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Bulls Bay Highway on Jacksonville’s west side in the Bulls Bay neighborhood.

“This is dangerous. They need a light here,” said driver Robert Beason.

One neighbor tells me he's called 911 at least 12 times about crashes at this #Jacksonville intersection. Now, safety upgrades are on the way. That story is coming up at 6 @ActionNewsJax. https://t.co/svFcFhCsaz pic.twitter.com/LdTnrNoNGk — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 16, 2018

“They blow the stop sign ... and that’s where the accidents come from,” said neighbor Ernest Taylor.

Taylor said he’s called 911 at least 12 times to report crashes at the intersection.

The chief of Jacksonville’s Traffic Engineering Division said crash data shows the intersection needs safety upgrades.

Chief Christopher LeDew said it’s a dangerous area because drivers speed through it and there are curves very close to the intersection.

The city is planning to install flashing warning beacons in three to six months.

“That’ll be awesome,” said Taylor. “They need the rumble strips also for the people traveling north and south on Bulls Bay that are looking down at their phones.”

The city plans to complete a study within the next month to determine if the intersection should be a four-way stop.

“I’m surprised it’s taken this long for something to be done,” said Taylor.

If you want to report a dangerous intersection in Jacksonville, you can call 904-630-CITY (2489) or report it online here: http://630city.coj.net/.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.