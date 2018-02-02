San Marco businesses bouncing back after Hurricane Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly five months after Hurricane Irma, businesses are bouncing back in San Marco.
The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas during the storm. Historic flooding forced several businesses, including Bistro Aix, to close.
The restaurant is set to reopen Feb. 8 after months of reconstruction. Officials with European Street Café, which was damaged during Irma, said the cafe is also planned to open its doors next week.
Bistro Aix in San Marco is set to reopen to the public next week after the restaurant was damaged during #HurricaneIrma. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/khaqwc47Jn— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 2, 2018
Fraser Burns, co-owner of Bistro Aix, said at least 3 feet of water found its way into the restaurant.
“The area and neighborhood was devastated,” Burns said.
Burns said the reconstruction process was tireless, but they are eager to welcome back guests.
“Ever since Hurricane Irma passed, we have been working hard to get Bistro Aix ready for service again," Burns said.
There were lessons learned from Irma, too. The reconstruction project manager for Bistro Aix said they installed a special dry wall to help prevent moisture damage.
Burns said the reopening marks a rebirth of the area.
“We’re excited to be back open, to get traffic back down here,” Burns said.
