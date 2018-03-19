San Marco high-rise residents evacuate after report of suspicious package

Police are evacuating a high-rise building in San Marco on Sunday night after reports of a suspicious package.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released an alert about the possible suspicious package at 7:42 p.m. at the Le Baron building.
Police said the package is in the area of 1500 Le Baron Ave.
The package is reportedly on the ninth floor of the high-rise.
A neighbor tells me her son is being evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered to his building. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bDYzVJZMoD— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 19, 2018
#JSO says they’re setting up a perimeter around the San Marco area. The bomb squad team is expected to arrive in the next 20-30 minutes. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/a1t3zO6d1E— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 19, 2018
Police are also evacuating the Ronald McDonald House near the building.
JSO said a bomb squad is heading to the scene.
We’re learning the package is on the 9th floor of a high-rise in San Marco. JSO tells me a lot of elderly people live in that building and everyone must evacuate. They’re also evacuating the Ronald McDonald House. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WIbMHvwGcQ— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 19, 2018
