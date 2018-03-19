  • San Marco high-rise residents evacuate after report of suspicious package

    Police are evacuating a high-rise building in San Marco on Sunday night after reports of a suspicious package.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released an alert about the possible suspicious package at 7:42 p.m. at the Le Baron building.

    Police said the package is in the area of 1500 Le Baron Ave.  

    The package is reportedly on the ninth floor of the high-rise.

    Police are also evacuating the Ronald McDonald House near the building.

    JSO said a bomb squad is heading to the scene.

