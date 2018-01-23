San Marco neighbors say 6 months of complaints, citations haven't stopped ‘resort'

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of a lavish San Marco mansion has now been cited a second time for improperly renting it out for events.

Neighbors say the traffic from weddings and other events is ruining their quiet street.

“If it could happen in our neighborhood, it could happen in yours,” said neighbor Susan Martinez.

It’s the sprawling riverfront mansion where Latitude 360 CEO Brent Brown once lived.

In July, Action News Jax found evidence Brown still has connections to the property.

The mansion at 4424 Kelnepa Drive is zoned as residential.

Earlier this month, the city of Jacksonville cited the owner for the second time after code enforcement found out another wedding was held there.

Neighbors told Action News Jax they worry the $255 fine doesn’t mean much when the owner makes thousands of dollars off a single wedding.

“Apparently, they don’t have a conscience. They’re scofflaws,” said Martinez.

Martinez said she’s called and emailed the city 15-20 times about the mansion hosting large parties.

The mansion’s website bills it as the Tuscan River Estate, which anyone can rent as a bed and breakfast, with an added fee for events.

Action News Jax’s original investigation exposed neighbors’ complaints six months ago, but neighbors say the parties continue.

“We don’t understand why code is not being enforced. We don’t understand why the city lawyers can’t do something about it immediately,” said Martinez.

After Action News Jax’s investigations into Latitude 360 exposed that Brown’s employees’ paychecks bounced, and he owes millions in taxes and court judgments, Brown sold the mansion to an LLC.

Now, Michael Johnigean manages the property.

Johnigean has business connections to Brown.

“I’m not a bad person here, OK? Don’t make me out to be a bad person,” said Johnigean.

Johnigean canceled an interview with Action News Jax in July.

On Monday, he decided he was ready to talk.

“I’m very upset about what you’re doing right now, in trying to slander my property out there, OK? That’s not right,” said Johnigean.

“Reporting facts is not slander, sir,” said Action News Jax reporter Jenna Bourne.

“Yes, it is,” said Johnigean.

Screen shots of the Tuscan River Estate website from July show sections, which have now been taken down, that advertised the mansion as an event venue, even offering an event specialist.

“In the very beginning, we learned from that and we decided, you know, we’re not compliant right now. So, let’s do what we’re supposed to do so we can do this within the laws of Duval County, Florida,” said Johnigean.

Action News Jax asked Johnigean why he believes he was cited by the city this month if he’s now in compliance with the law.

“Well, I have to do some investigation and see why,” said Johnigean.

In the meantime, Tuscan River Estate’s website shows guests are booked to stay there into April.

