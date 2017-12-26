Santa helps find suspected thief at Jacksonville Lowe's

0

Santa has been a very busy man.

In between getting toys ready for all the good girls and boys, Santa is a crime fighter.

“As Santa was coming up to do some shopping for tools for his workshop, as he was walking up to the doors here, a couple was coming out-- the male had a stroller with a baby in it,” Santa said.

Santa snapped a picture, and said in the man's baby stroller was a stolen tool. He said the store's alarm went off as the man left the store.

“I said, ‘Sir you’re really going to have Santa chase you down?’” Santa said.

He said he followed the alleged thief to the back of the Lowe's parking lot.

“He gets back there and he tosses the item into the woods in the back and then he comes back like nothing’s going on,” said Santa.

Santa said the man got away in his car but other witnesses got part of the license plate.

Santa said he and a few other went into the woods, found the stolen saw and handed it over to Lowe's employees.

JSO has yet to respond to requests for verification of the incident.

