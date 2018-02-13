0 Second patient says Jacksonville dental hygienist kissed her without consent

A second woman is accusing a Jacksonville dental hygienist of inappropriate behavior.

Action News Jax first reported in January that an emergency restriction was placed on Alan Nazareno’s license after a patient reported that he made suggestive comments about her body and kissed her.

Nazareno told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office the kiss was consensual.

On Tuesday, a second woman, who’s in her 60s, told Action News Jax that Nazareno also kissed her in an exam room behind a closed door at Greenberg Dental and Orthodontics on Dunn Avenue.

“He kissed me, and it was such a shock,” said the patient.

This woman didn’t tell anyone, not even her husband, until she saw Action News Jax’s stories.

“When his picture came up, it was like a slap in the face to me. And for him to say the lady lied, I knew better,” she said.

A former co-worker of Nazareno’s said in January that she was shocked by the allegations.

“That’s unbelievable, OK? I’m shocked because, first of all, he’s a family man,” said Lottie Descallar, the administrator at Hirezi Family Dentistry, where Nazareno used to work.

The Florida Department of Health put an emergency restriction on Nazareno’s license, but he is still free to practice on female patients as long as another licensed health care professional is in the room.

The second woman to accuse Nazareno said he should not be allowed to keep his license.

“I don’t care if someone else was standing there with him. It’s the fact that he’s violated patients,” she said.

Her attorney said they’re now exploring legal options, including filing a complaint with the Department of Health.

Nazareno’s attorney filed an appeal of the emergency restriction on the dental hygienist’s license. Last week, a judge denied his motion to suspend that restriction while he appeals.

