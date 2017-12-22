St. Augustine police gives away Secret Santa gifts to community

0

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Officers at the St. Augustine Police Department helped unload a truck full of gifts after a Secret Santa dropped them off.

Officers had set up a room where families in need can pick up last-minute gifts to make their families holiday a little brighter.

“A lot of people don’t have things now. The hurricane set back everything. This is a great help for us,” said Cleveland Powell, who stopped by the police department.

Powell and his wife Deborah were able to get a few gifts for their grandchildren. “I got Hello Kittys for my three granddaughters and two grandsons,” he said.

How cool is this! I spoke with families who say this generous donation will save their Christmas !! pic.twitter.com/wWOr6T3FQa — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) December 22, 2017

Officers said the Secret Santa saved Christmas for many neighbors.

“We had one lady who specifically said she called several organizations asking for help and they were all out, so we were lucky to get that delivery today,” Officer Cecilia Aiple said.

Police Navidad Squad and their helpers! 🌲🎁🎁 pic.twitter.com/PAqwUZC5PB — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) December 22, 2017

One woman, according to officers, said she didn’t have a car to get to the police station, so patrol officers will be delivering gifts to her.

“We’re in the spirit and we wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to receive something,” Officer Dee Brown said.

Officers said any toys left over will be passed out to local children by patrol officers.



© 2017 Cox Media Group.