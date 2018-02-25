Security guard shot at Jacksonville strip club, reports say

Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting after a security guard was shot at a strip club.
Police were called out on a report of an aggravated battery Saturday night at Gold Rush Showbar on Main Street.
A Gold Rush employee told Action News Jax a fight had started at the club and someone in a car outside of the business opened fire.
The employee said he grabbed his gun and shot back at the car.
His coworker was shot in the side and the car had fled the scene, the employee added.
The investigation is ongoing.
#JSO officers and crime scene units still out at Gold Rush Showbar in #Jacksonville after reports of an aggravated battery @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Egm8sdlcAh— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 25, 2018
Several evidence markers in the road and in front of the strip club @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iBxjFXwBPa— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 25, 2018
Employee tells me a security guard got shot last night at this #Jacksonville strip club @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/lpYKi1nBiL— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 25, 2018
