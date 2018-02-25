  • Security guard shot at Jacksonville strip club, reports say

    Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting after a security guard was shot at a strip club. 

    Police were called out on a report of an aggravated battery Saturday night at Gold Rush Showbar on Main Street.

    A Gold Rush employee told Action News Jax a fight had started at the club and someone in a car outside of the business opened fire.

    The employee said he grabbed his gun and shot back at the car.

    His coworker was shot in the side and the car had fled the scene, the employee added.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

