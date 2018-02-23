0 Sentimental items stripped from hit-and-run memorial

Ashley Johnson says her brothers memorial cross was stolen this week.

Her brother Shane Reed was killed when he was hit by a car last Halloween near Cole and Spaulding roads.

His killer was never found.

Johnson says she makes weekly trips to the site where her brother was killed, and Thursday, she saw it was stolen.

“I was coming to put something out here yesterday, an ‘I love you’ balloon, and when I got here it wasn’t even here,” Johnson said.

The thief also stole the flowers and valentine’s decorations that were placed around it, but left candles and lights.

A family friend says this isn’t the first time something was stolen from the memorial.

“It was a cross necklace we had put on, the cross itself they took it the day after the candlelight vigil,” said family friend Danielle Jackson

The family says even though the cross was stolen they’re going to come out and put an even bigger one there this weekend.

“It’s really heartbreaking that someone would come up here and do that. He wasn’t even a bad person,” said Johnson.

The family says they did go looking around the neighborhood for the cross but didn’t have any luck.

They say they just want his memorial to be left alone so the family have some peace.

