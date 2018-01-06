'She was really sweet:' Jacksonville woman killed in house fire

0

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a house fire in Arlington on Friday.

David Chamberlain tells Action News Jax that he and another man ran to the home on Gilmore Heights Road after smelling smoke.

“He kicked the front door in, it was a big guy, and it was so bad he couldn’t get in,” Chamberlain said. “The smoke and all, you couldn’t breathe.”

“Witnesses attempted to get to that individual but were not able to, due to the heat and smoke,” Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. David Smith said.

JSO identified the woman late Friday night as 61-year-old Delores Rexford.

Police say it’s unclear what caused the fire. They say it began in a back bedroom.

Chamberlain said Rexford's husband was outside after the fire.

“I got him a blanket and tried to help him,” Chamberlain said. “Later on, we found out she didn’t make it.”

Neighbors say Rexford was friendly.

“We’d help them take in their groceries and they’d come in and chat with us,” Deborah Brown said. “She was really sweet, very kind. ... I know she had kids, so my heart goes out to them.”

Police said the second person in the home was not hurt in the fire.

