0 Shooter sought after teen shot outside Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still looking for the person who shot a 17-year-old student near Parkwood Heights Elementary.

The report said that when police arrived, the student was lying on the pavement.

Jso speaking in 15 minutes about shooting that happened near three Arlington schools #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/8CMOTQmh5U — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) February 15, 2018

Window shattered at elementary school by gun shot #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/zkznNMlJ95 — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) February 15, 2018

Bullets hit the student in the hand and leg.

One bullet also went flying through a window in the front office at the elementary school, shattering the glass.

Parent Vanessa Stella said she learned about the shooting through a phone call and was immediately worried.

“Very scary. Just like what happened down south, I was petrified they only thing that came through my mind was I hope all the kids are OK,” Stella said.

Sky Action News Jax was over the scene Thursday as students were taken from the elementary school to a nearby high school.

No students or staff were injured at the elementary school. But parents said they debated bringing their kids to school.

“I was nervous today as well and I was not sure to bring them here but the police are around here,” said parent Fazil Rabi.

Neighbors are also concerned that the shooter could still be in the area.

We asked the JSO if there’s any new information about the person they’re looking for and the department said it’s still an ongoing investigation.

Duval County Public Schools said the student who was shot was not a student in the public school system.



