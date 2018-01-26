0 Shooters targeting Jacksonville drivers in the Ortega area

Police are looking for the people who are shooting at cars on a busy road.

A woman tells Action News Jax that her mother was one of the drivers who was targeted.

The shootings are happening in Ortega near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Timuquana Road.

“She thought it was bullets when it happened,” Sasha Thornton said.

Thornton said her mom’s vehicle was struck not once, but twice with what appeared to bullets.

“Almost like they were aiming at her is what the scary part to me was,” Thornton said.

Every morning, Thornton said she calls her mom on the way to work, but Monday morning, her mother didn’t pick up.

“She didn’t answer. I was a little worried,” Thornton said.

When she finally got a call back from her mom, Thornton said she was frantic and told her that someone had shot at her windshield while she was driving south on Roosevelt Boulevard.

“I just couldn’t believe someone had shot at her vehicle on the same stretch of road we drive every day,” Thornton said.

Police told her they think it was pellets from a BB gun. It’s not the only vehicle this has happened to in this area.

Michael Barton said his windshield was also hit by what he believes was a pellet.

“I just heard something hit the windshield and I saw the crack,” Barton said.

Added Thornton: “If there is someone out here doing this, I’d like someone to find out who it is and catch them."

