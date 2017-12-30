  • Silver Alert: 90-year-old Elkton man reported missing

    The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a missing 90-year-old man on Saturday.

    Deputies said Joseph W Furman was last seen at his residence in Elkton, Florida, before leaving in a Gray Honda 2-door passenger car with Florida tag 279KEB.  

    Furman has been diagnosed with a deteriorating mental capacity and has not driven a car for several years, deputies said.  

    Furman is 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt with a scarf.  

    The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on Furman’s whereabouts to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.
     

