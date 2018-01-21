  • Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving truck in Clay County

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen driving a red truck Saturday, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

    The alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is for 84-year-old Gerald Gabriel Litzelman.

    Litzelman is described as being 5 feet 7 inches, weighing approximately 180 pounds and partially bald with blue eyes.

    The Sheriff's Office said he was last seen in a red 2005 GMC truck (Florida license plate 9354UU) with a homemade wooden topper, near the 1000 block of Blanding Boulevard. 

