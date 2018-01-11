Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at Jacksonville day cares

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thieves are targeting busy parents at Jacksonville day cares.

The directors of two KinderCare locations in Jacksonville tell Action News Jax that smash-and-grab burglars busted in multiple parents’ car windows on Thursday morning.

Four parents reported their cars broken into at the Barkoskie Road and Baymeadows Way locations.

“It’s sad. It’s sick. Sick person,” said Erin Williams, whose car was broken into while she dropped her 3-month-old off at the Kindercare on Barkoskie Road. “I couldn’t believe how quickly it happened. I mean, I dropped him off, said goodbye and was out here. It was in a flash.”

Williams said the car parked next to her car was also busted into.

“Window smashed, purse gone,” Williams said.

Just half an hour before, the director of the KinderCare on Baymeadows Way said the same thing happened to two parents in that parking lot: Windows smashed, purses gone.

A surveillance camera at the Baymeadows Way KinderCare captured video of a silver Nissan Altima, which the director said the burglar was driving.

Williams said the same car was caught on camera at the Barkoskie Road KinderCare.

“What they were able to catch from the video here, they matched the car that was at the Baymeadows center. So [they] figured it was the same person,” Williams said.

Williams spent the day canceling her credit cards and waiting at the DMV for a new license.

“I’m sure what I do every morning is what every mother does. You’re bringing your kid in really quickly. Your purse is there. Your phone is there. Everything’s there. It’s sometimes a burden to take it in with you, but we’ve got to do it,” Williams said.

The director of the Baymeadows KinderCare said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told her multiple other day cares were also hit this week. Action News Jax has asked JSO to confirm.

