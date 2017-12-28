  • Smash-and-grab thieves hit St. Johns County businesses

    Deputies in St. Johns County shared surveillance photos of someone breaking into Tank’s Sushi Bistro in St. Johns County and using a key to steal $200 from a cash register. 

    Tank’s, which is on Tuscan Way near State Road 16 and Pacetti Road, is one of three local businesses that were burglarized in the last three days.

    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said thieves smashed the glass doors of at least two of those businesses within a half-hour.

    We asked the Sheriff’s Office if they believe those two burglaries are related.

    They said it’s highly likely, but they can’t confirm it right now.

    They said thieves also smashed the door of the Vino’s Bar and Grill and stole a cash register.

    The Sheriff’s Office said it took DNA evidence from the scene and has surveillance video of a burglary.

    The suspect is believed to have tattoos on the top of his head and hand.

    This is still an active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

