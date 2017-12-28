Smash-and-grab thieves hit St. Johns County businesses

0

Deputies in St. Johns County shared surveillance photos of someone breaking into Tank’s Sushi Bistro in St. Johns County and using a key to steal $200 from a cash register.

Tank’s, which is on Tuscan Way near State Road 16 and Pacetti Road, is one of three local businesses that were burglarized in the last three days.

SJCSO say Tank’s Sushi Bistro was one of the businesses burglarized. When I went inside to speak to employees, they told me they fixed the glass door yesterday. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/p8VeDlaMBo — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 27, 2017

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said thieves smashed the glass doors of at least two of those businesses within a half-hour.

We asked the Sheriff’s Office if they believe those two burglaries are related.

This is a still of the man SJCSO says burglarized Tank’s. They say he grabbed money from a tip jar after he used a register key to open the register and steal $200. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/OT48BDrlYQ — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 27, 2017

They said it’s highly likely, but they can’t confirm it right now.

They said thieves also smashed the door of the Vino’s Bar and Grill and stole a cash register.

SJCSO says the suspect has tattoos on the top of his head and hands. There was no description of the tattoos in the arrest report. They say he was wearing a sweatshirt and sandals. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2F2Vs417e3 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 27, 2017

The Sheriff’s Office said it took DNA evidence from the scene and has surveillance video of a burglary.

The suspect is believed to have tattoos on the top of his head and hand.

This is still an active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

Tank’s and Vino’s are 20 minutes from each other. I spoke to the owner of Vino’s who tells me he removed the money from his register when the thieves came. He says they took an empty register. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/t3crAbwyzK — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 27, 2017

The offense times on the incident reports are within 35 mins of each other. I asked the Sheriff’s Office if they are related. They said, “Most likely, but they can not confirm.” @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/M4ER0ktV2f — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 28, 2017

