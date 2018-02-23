"So easy to buy:" Parkland shooting survivor says AR-15 should be called "Marco Rubio"

A survivor in the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and is stirring up debate on gun control criticized Florida Sen. Marco Rubio with a searing tweet.
Sarah Chadwick sent out the tweet early Friday morning, days after Parkland students and parents denounced Rubio over his pro-gun votes and support from the National Rifle Association.
We should change the names of AR-15s to “Marco Rubio” because they are so easy to buy.— Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 23, 2018
"We should change the names of AR-15s to 'Marco Rubio' because they are so easy to buy," Chadwick said in the tweet that's circulating with over 30,000 retweets.
Rubio was grilled Wednesday night during the CNN-hosted town hall meeting on receiving contributions from the NRA. Rubio did not answer a student who asked if he would turn down future NRA donations.
"The positions I hold on these issues of the Second Amendment, I've held since the day I entered office in the city of West Miami as an elected official," Rubio said at the town hall. "People buy into my agenda and I do support the Second Amendment."
A day after the town hall confrontation, Rubio said he is now open to raising age requirements for long gun purchases. In addition, the Florida senator said he supports raising the age to buy rifles and disagreed with President Donald Trump's proposal to arm teachers, CNN reported.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott proposed banning the sale of firearms to anyone younger than 21 as teachers return to the high school on Friday.
Currently, gun buyers in Florida must be 18 to purchase a rifle or 21 to buy a handgun, PolitiFact reports.
