SOURCE: Corrine Brown expected to report to prison in Sumter County

A source told Action News Jax on Thursday the former Jacksonville congresswoman Corrine Brown will turn herself in to Federal Correctional Institution Coleman Low in Sumter County.
Brown was was sentenced to five years in prison, but is appealing.
SEE ALSO: Judge denies Brown's appeal to stay out of prison while she appeals conviction
In May 2017, Brown was found guilty on 18 counts in a federal fraud trial. In Dec. 2017, she was sentenced to five years in prison.
