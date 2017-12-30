Southeastern Grocers issues recall for biscuits sold in Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Bi-Lo stores

Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple SEG and Southern Home branded biscuits which were sold in BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores.
The recall is due to possible presence of listeria monocytogenes, according to a news release from Southeastern Grocers
The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores:
SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz./12 pack case)
SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz./eight pack case)
The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores:
SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz./12 pack case)
SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz./eight pack case)
SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz./12 pack case)
SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz./12 pack case)
SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz./eight pack case)
SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz./eight pack case)
The products were sold in 25- and 44- ounce packages, the release said.
"The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund," the release said. "Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT."
