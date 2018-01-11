  • Southeastern Grocers issues recall for ice cream bars sold in Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Bi-Lo stores

    Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Winn-Dixie and Southern Home (SH) branded ice cream products.

    These products were sold in 12-count packages and the recall is due to possible presence of listeria monocytogenes, Southeastern Grocers said in a news release.
     
    The Southern Home branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina: 
     
    -Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)
    -Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package) 
     
    The Winn-Dixie branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi: 
     
    -Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package) 
     
    The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BILO, Harveys, Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.  
     
    Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.   

