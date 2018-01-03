Southwest canceled all flights in and out of the Jacksonville International Airport through 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with Jacksonville Aviation Authority, which is about eight flights.
American Airlines canceled all flights in and out of the airport through noon Wednesday, which is about nine flights.
The Aviation Authority advises travelers to check flight status before coming to the airport. It also said travelers should call their airline and not the airport for inquiries.
No other airlines have canceled flights through JIA, but the Aviation Authority said that could but could change, per JAA.
Southwest, American Airlines flights canceled in Jacksonville ahead of cold snap | https://t.co/ki4RaNJ8xT pic.twitter.com/wbRg81bV9O— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 3, 2018
