Sports merchandiser sees 1,200 percent increase in Jacksonville Jaguars gear

0

It has been years since there has been this kind of excitement surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fact that the supply can't even keep up with the demand when it comes to Jags gear proves it.

“The phone won’t stop ringing,” said Matthew Smith, the store manager of Sports Mania Jacksonville Beach. “Our sales are through the roof."

Showdowns set: Jags-Patriots in AFC, Vikings-Eagles in NFC

Smith said some items are just gone.

“The sideline beanie that Blake Bortles and the team has been wearing is completely sold out nationwide,” Smith said. “I get about 500 people a day asking for that.”

Karsten and Anders Amlie had to adjust their plans because of that. They were looking for warm Jags gear on Monday before they head up to Foxborough.

.@Fanatics also says more #Jags gear was sold yesterday than the previous 7 days combined. Top selling items this weekend: Fournette, Ramsey, & Bortles jerseys & this Hometown Collection shirt (you may have seen on yours truly yesterday). @ActionNewsJax #Jaguars #DTWD pic.twitter.com/RsiJKPHKDB — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 15, 2018

“We’re actually going up Sunday morning, first thing, we’re going to land there, run right over to Foxborough, and hopefully have a great after-party,” Karsten Amlie said.

Photos: Jaguars fans in Pittsburgh and Jacksonville

The retail giant Fanatics said more merchandise was sold Sunday--the day the team in teal took care of business in Pittsburgh--than the previous seven days combined.

Fanatics said it saw a 1,200 percent spike in sales in that 24-hour span.

The top-selling jerseys, according to Fanatics: Leonard Fournette, Jalen Ramsey and Blake Bortles.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.