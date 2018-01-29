0 St. Augustine beach man arrested, after pouring gasoline inside home after dispute roommates

A St. Augustine Beach man is facing a felony charge, after a dispute with his roommates took a disturbing turn.

According to an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Robert Barkley Jr., 58, was fighting with another man who lived in his home this past Sunday night, so he called deputies.

Barkley asked deputies to force that man to leave his home, but deputies told him, he would be required to evict him. In the arrest report, deputies describe Barkley as 'extremely intoxicated.'

Not long after that, deputies were called to the home again. This time, the victim claimed Barkley was pouring gasoline inside the home. According to the report, a woman, who also lives in the home, stated Barkley said he was going to burn the house down with them in it.

However, the report says Barkley told deputies he only sprayed a mixture of water and gasoline to make the two leave his home. He also claims he never threatened either of them and says they weren't even inside the home at the time.

In the report, both victims say they were inside the home and that the smell of gasoline was so strong, they were forced to open a window.

When deputies arrived, Barkley was smoking a cigarette. Deputies say they also found a lighter in his pocket.

He later told deputies he did not intend to threaten the victims, but wanted to show that he was 'not afraid to die.'

Barkley is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without the intent to kill.

