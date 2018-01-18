St. Augustine Beach police searching for men suspected in crime spree

0

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Three new pictures are now three pieces of evidence that police hope will solve a series of crimes in St. Johns County.

St. Augustine Beach police said the pictures show the men who, they believe, broke into five cars and a home in the Sea Colony community this week.

The victim whose home was broken into told police he woke up to a noise that sounded like a shower curtain falling. When he got up, he saw a man grab his wallet and run out.

At 5, a gated community targeted. Thieves broke into a home and cars this week pic.twitter.com/snUsnkoAiM — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 17, 2018

Police said they got pictures when the thieves used a stolen credit card at a gas station in the Palm Coast area.

Neighbors said news of the break-in traveled fast.

“Someone climbed over the back gate and broke into one house they thought was under construction. It turns out the guy was there and confronted him and he ran,” said neighbor Buford Adams.

Action News Jax reported Tuesday night that a woman’s home was broken into as her family slept. A gaming system was stolen. The home was about a mile and a half from the Sea Colony community.

A fence surrounds the property of Sea Colony but that didn't stop thieves from getting in and stealing from homes and cars in st aug beach pic.twitter.com/2U3oenm3AG — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 17, 2018

On Tuesday, four cars were broken into in the Applebees and Outback parking lots off U.S. 1 and State Road 312.

Marie Boulos said she is shocked to hear about all the crime near her home, and now she wakes up at the slightest noise.

“It was like a bang, something falling or breaking, and my husband got up and he couldn’t see anything or find anything,” Boulos said.

She said she’s going to spread the word about the break-ins among her neighbors, so they know to be on the lookout for these two criminals.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.