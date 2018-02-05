0 St. Johns County deputies: Couple discusses concealed narcotics while in patrol car

A Daytona Beach couple was arrested Saturday after the woman's husband asked her to conceal a plastic baggy inside her body while they were sitting in the patrol car, an arrest report reveals.

Steven, 37, and Jamie Schultz, 28, were pulled over on I-95 near mile marker 301 at approximately 6:40 p.m. after their car crossed a solid yellow lane marker several times, according to deputies.

As deputies ran their drivers licenses and wrote up a traffic warning, another officer with a narcotics K-9 arrived on scene, according to a police report.

Deputies put the couple in the back of a patrol car after the K-9 got a hit on their car, according to the police report.

Report says Daytona Beach woman's husband asked her to conceal a plastic baggy inside her body ... while they were sitting in the back of a St. Johns County patrol car: https://t.co/VLRRobvIzF pic.twitter.com/NiJa3KGjJB — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 5, 2018

Police said they did not find illegal drugs or contraband in the car. One of the deputies listened to a recording from the back of the patrol car and heard the couple discussing a concealed object, the report says.

According to the report, the officer overheard one of them say Steven had concealed an unknown object or substance in his genital area.

The report says Steven was heard on the recording requesting Jamie to conceal the object or substance in her body cavity.

Deputies confronted the couple about the recording and Jamie retrieved a clear plastic baggy with a white chalky like substance inside from her genital area, according to the report.

Deputies said the substance resulted in a presumptive positive reaction for the presence of cocaine.

The Daytona Beach couple was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, according to the police report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.