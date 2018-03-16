0 St. Johns County homeowners blame construction company for water damage, mold

More homeowners in St. Johns County are blaming leaks in their showers on D.R. Horton construction.

In December we first brought you their concerns. The homes in the Glen St. Johns community are less than 10 years old, and many are younger than five.

“I didn’t think seven years into having a house that I would be remodeling my shower,” said homeowner Stefanie Foley, “but here I am.”

On Thursday, Action News Jax got a look inside showers plagued by water damage, erosion and mold.

One homeowner told us a contractor said her shower had not been built to code.

“The glass was too high and the ceiling was not built to allow the steam to exit the shower,” she said.

Action News Jax also obtained documents where a leak detection company looked at water damage in one of the showers. The company found no shower pan was installed.

“It’s not poor homeowner maintenance, it’s not poor housekeeping,” said Lynne Snyder.

Since our last story, one neighbor tells us nearly two dozen homeowners have filed complaints with the builder. Most had their claims denied because their one-year warranty had expired.

A spokesperson for D.R. Horton told us on Thursday afternoon:

D.R. Horton is actively working with customers who have notified us of concerns with their showers. We have retained a third-party expert to conduct evaluations and plan to address each case according to the findings.



