0 St. Johns County man arrested on 6th DUI after Fireball whisky bottles found in car

A man was arrested on his sixth DUI charge after a St. Johns County deputy reported seeing a half-empty bottle of Fireball, the St, Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy was called out Tuesday to an area off of Celesta Parkway about a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

The deputy arrived in the southside area of Celesta Parkway and Arella Way where he saw 41-year-old Atul Dinesh Patel sitting on the ground by his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

The deputy said he noted Patel appeared nervous and was sweating profusely. The deputy reported Patel had slurred speech, had difficulty standing up and was unsteady on his feet.

The incident report said the deputy noticed a large, wet spot on Patel's pants and thought he had urinated on himself. Patel told the deputy he had spilled a drink on his pants while driving. Patel added that he did not drink alcohol and was diabetic.

Patel said he drove his black 2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali off the road while he was searching for his phone. He said he pulled off the road because he had to use the bathroom. Patel also reportedly said he was waiting for a friend to arrive.

The deputy reported seeing a small, open bottle of Fireball Whiskey that was half-empty near the gas pedal. A fire rescue unit had arrived and as the deputy was briefing crew members on the crash, the deputy reported Patel tried to hide an unopened whiskey bottle in the center console of his vehicle.

The deputy arrested Patel on a DUI charge. The deputy said Patel refused to take a breath test at the county jail. Patel had been previously arrested on five other DUI charges, the most recent in 2009.

Patel was charged with Felony DUI and refusal to submit with a prior refusal.

