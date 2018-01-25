St. Johns County woman accused of scheming land from relative

A woman is accused of selling land meant as her relative's inheritance and pocketing the money, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a media release Thursday.
Lisa Jayne Hook, 49, was arrested last week and charged with scheming to defraud over $20,000 and grand theft over 20,000, the Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives started the investigation in October 2016 when a relative of a 60-year-old disabled man reported suspicious activity involving Hook.
The investigation revealed Hook allegedly used the man's personal information to open an online bank account in November 2016.
The Sheriff's Office said Hook created the account in anticipation of an alleged scheme to sell the victim’s land in another state without his knowledge.
Hook then obtained power of attorney with a friend notarizing the documents, the Sheriff's Office said.
A year ago, Hook produced the power of attorney and notarized court documents to probate the man’s deceased mother’s estate, authorities said.
Hook had attended the real estate closing and was presented a check for nearly $28,000. She allegedly deposited the check in the online bank account she had created.
The Sheriff's Office said the investigation revealed Hook allegedly committed these crimes knowing that her relative was vulnerable and could easily be taken advantage of due to his medical conditions.
The investigation is continuing.
