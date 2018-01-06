ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - Chick-fil-A on St. Simons Island is giving teens who they say trashed the dining room and stole the restaurant's three-foot cow on Friday night 72 hours to come forward and return the cow.
The restaurant posted pictures of the trashed dining room and the missing cow in a post on its Facebook page.
The post said that the restaurant has surveillance video of the students who are responsible, but said it would rather not involve law enforcement.
Instead, the restaurant said it "will pray for them" and is giving the students 72 hours to "do 'the right thing.'"
