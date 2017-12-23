Still no answers when Jacksonville high-rise residents can return after fire

0

It's been five days since the fire at a low-income high-rise displaced some of our most vulnerable citizens and there are still no answers about when they can return.

Action News Jax first introduced you to Pamela Sands on Wednesday. The double amputee was one of the 200 tenants forced from her home when the Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments caught fire Monday.

On Friday, Sands told Action News Jax she woke up to news that she and other tenants were being kicked out of the hotel where they were being put up.

She said the Super 8 Motel told her the property management company, Cambridge Management, hadn't been paid for her to stay another night.

Panicked she was going to end up on the street, Sands called Action News Jax.

Cambridge Mgmt hasn’t returned my call, but replied to my email saying this below.



Pam Sands says she was led to believe the room was not going to be paid for BEFORE she heard anything about an extended stay.



This statement basically calls her a liar. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/qjZoOqv3NJ — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) December 22, 2017

“[I’ve been treated] totally unfair, victimized by the system that's supposed to run HUD and by Cambridge [Management] that's managing the building,” Sands said.

Less than an hour after Action News Jax got involved, Cambridge told Sands she could head to the Extended Stay America.

When we brought Sands' concerns to Cambridge, they fired back with a statement that reads in part: “It is inaccurate to say that the resident is being asked to leave because her hotel room was only one night.”

They didn't elaborate and would go on to mention the Extended Stay, saying their "top priority is the comfort and safety of their residents."

“I look at it as like it's on a need-to-know basis, and when corporations get together and communicate, the lower people at the bottom are the last ones to know,” said tenant Randall Delgado.

Action News Jax will be following up to make sure every tenant is taken care of.



