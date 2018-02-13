0 WATCH: Stolen ambulance pulled from river in Nassau County

Authorities pulled a stolen ambulance from the river in Nassau County on Tuesday.

Action News Jax was there as the ambulance was recovered from the St. Marys River in Hilliard.

A man told police he left the ambulance running outside Excelsior Ambulance Services in Camden County Monday while he went inside the office.

He called police at approximately 4:20 a.m. after he came outside and saw the ambulance was gone, the police report says.

A man called Action News Jax Tuesday morning and said an ambulance was found near his home on Bill Johnson Road.

Action News Jax was there as the ambulance was pulled from the river near Kings Ferry Road.

We are working to learn more about the theft and if anyone is facing charges.

The ambulance was located just a few hours before police said a stolen van with a body inside was recovered in Jacksonville.

A man told police he left the van running outside Affordable Cremation Solutions on the Arlington Expressway at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

He said he followed the van after he saw it being driven away.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO for the van, saying it had a dead body inside of it when it was stolen.

It was recovered off Ft. Caroline and Merrill Road Tuesday just after 1 p.m.

