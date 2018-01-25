Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Jacksonville middle school

A 13-year-old was taken into custody after school officials found an unloaded gun at J.E.B. Stuart Middle School on Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
According to the arrest report, a Jacksonville officer contacted the school's principal who told the officer a dean had reported a student who was in possession of a weapon on school grounds.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., the dean had searched the classroom that the student in question, who is not being identified since he is a minor, was attending and found a S & W/INA 32 long handgun, the arrest report noted.
The officer reported that the handgun was not loaded at the time it was located and the student did not possess ammunition.
The student was arrested and taken to the county jail.
The middle school has had previous reports of guns being brought to the campus. In 2014, two students were arrested after police found loaded guns in the students' possession at the middle school.
