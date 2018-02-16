PARKLAND, Fla. - UPDATE: A student injured in Wednesday's Parkland shooting that killed 17 and with Jacksonville area ties is recovering, according to a social media post.
Original Feb. 15 story: A student injured in Wednesday's Parkland school shooting has ties to the Jacksonville area.
Madeleine Wilford was shot multiple times when Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday.
Mandy was a former student at Plantation Oaks Elementary.
Madeleine, known as "Maddy," and her family lived in the Oakleaf neighborhood in Clay County before moving to Parkland, former neighbors told Action News Jax.
Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis tweeted out Wednesday asking for prayers for Maddy and her family.
My prayers go out to M. Wilford and family who is a former student in Clay County District Schools & survived yesterday’s tragic event! pic.twitter.com/tfuihO3wTD— Addison Davis (@ADOneClay) February 15, 2018
Missy Wilford, Maddy's mother, posted on Facebook late Wednesday about her daughter's condition, saying she'd already been through two surgeries, and a third was planned for Thursday:
Missy said Maddy is now in the ICU and stable, but she lost a lot of blood.
Maddy is a member of the Stoneman High School Basketball team.
Friends of Maddie's mother have started a GoFundMe page to help the family.
