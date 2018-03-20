0 Students sent home after bomb threat at Bartram Trail High School

Students are being sent home from school after a bomb threat at Bartram Trail High School, school officials said.

The bomb threat was found on a bathroom mirror Tuesday morning.

Students were evacuated and because of severe weather expected Tuesday, district officials decided to release students for the day.

Students are not in danger and investigators are working to determine who wrote the threat, school officials said.

Statement from Chris Phelps, principal of Bartram Trail:

"Good Morning Bartram Trail Parents and Families,

We are currently working with law enforcement to investigate a bomb threat written in a bathroom on campus. Due to the severe weather expected, we have made the decision to end the school day. Student Drivers will be dismissed first, Buses are on the way to school and will be loaded upon their arrival and students who are Parent Pick Up will be held in auditorium until parents or family members arrive. The auditorium has already been searched and cleared by law enforcement. Rest assured that your students are being cared for and we are making provisions to keep all students safe.

Thank you for your continued support.

Chris Phelps

Principal"

#ANjaxBREAKING: Bartram Trail HS is sending students home for the day. It's a combination of a school threat that led to an evacuation and the expected severe weather. @ActionNewsJax — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) March 20, 2018

#BREAKING: Students at Bartram Trail High School being sent home for the day after bomb threat found on bathroom mirror — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) March 20, 2018

#BREAKING NEWS: Bartram Trail High School is sending students home for the day. @SJCSD tells @ActionNewsJax it's partly due to a threat discovered on a bathroom wall and the risk for severe weather. pic.twitter.com/GL1wYA5imH — Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) March 20, 2018

Note to Bartram Trail parents after bomb threat caused evacuation. Students are being sent home for the day @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yOwLozipG1 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 20, 2018

