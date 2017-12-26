Suspect barricaded Jacksonville family in closet, set home on fire during robbery

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police officers are looking for the man they say robbed a Sandalwood family and set their house on fire Monday.

A neighbor close to the victims said the suspect woke the homeowners up before barricading them in a closet.

The neighbor said the suspect then set the home on fire before stealing the victims’ car.

Police are looking for a silver, four-door 2015 Mazda 3 with Florida tag number HYW-P32. It may have a dragonfly ornament hanging from the rear-view mirror.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds and is bald with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white or yellow Nike shoes.

He was also said to have a tattoo of praying hands on his left chest.

Many neighbors woke up Christmas morning to huge flames and smoke pouring out of a home on Kabroon Court.

“It was massive, massive amount of smoke,” said neighbor Denitra Jay.

“Their whole front door was just dripping flames--crazy, everything up in smoke,” said neighbor Terrance Jay.

One neighbor tells Action News Jax the family heard the crackling sound of fire, and managed to get out of the closet.

The victims were OK, although one received treatment after being hit on the head.

Firefighters could be seen saving cats that were inside, giving them oxygen. One of the victims’ cats is still unaccounted for.

For hours, Kabroon Court was blocked off, as police officers and detectives collected evidence and talked to witnesses.

By Monday night, police said the American Red Cross stepped is helping the family. For now, they’re staying with friends.

“I’m pretty sure they didn’t get their gifts, didn’t get to enjoy their Christmas,” Imari Jay said.

One neighbor has set up a GoFundMe account for the victims.

