Suspicious package at Jacksonville IKEA, police say

    Jacksonville police are responding to a suspicious package Saturday off Gate Parkway.

    Police said a suspicious package was reported at 7801 Gate Parkway, which is Jacksonville's IKEA. 

    Reports said the building has been evacuated. 

    Police said the suspicious item was found in the parking lot. All lanes at Gate Parkway from I-295 are closed due to the reported threat, police said. 

    Investigators were not able to provide the severity of the threat, but are expected to give more information in a media briefing.

