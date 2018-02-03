Suspicious package at Jacksonville IKEA, police say

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, download our app and watch Action News Jax on CBS47 and FOX30 to receive the latest updates.
Jacksonville police are responding to a suspicious package Saturday off Gate Parkway.
Police said a suspicious package was reported at 7801 Gate Parkway, which is Jacksonville's IKEA.
Reports said the building has been evacuated.
.@IKEAUSA employees and customers are standing outside until #JSO completed their investigation. pic.twitter.com/EqPPjfhHoE— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018
Police said the suspicious item was found in the parking lot. All lanes at Gate Parkway from I-295 are closed due to the reported threat, police said.
So just dropped everything and evacuated the Ikea in Jacksonville.— Andy Doremus (@slawsc) February 3, 2018
Investigators were not able to provide the severity of the threat, but are expected to give more information in a media briefing.
#JSO is working a reported suspicious item in the parking lot of IKEA located at 7801 Gate Parkway. At this time, northbound Gate Parkway is closed. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 3, 2018
#BREAKING: Police are investigating a suspicious package off Gate Parkway. Viewers tell @ActionNewsJax that IKEA has been evacuated— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 3, 2018
