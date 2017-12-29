SUV plows into Jacksonville building

A building in Jacksonville is now damaged after an SUV plowed into it Friday morning .
The vehicle hit the unoccupied building in the area of Emerson Street and Bills Road.
A driver in a Dodge Charger said the SUV driver side-swiped her and ended up in the building.
There are no reported injuries.
#ANjaxBREAKING: @ActionNewsJax viewers reporting a vehicle crashed into building on Emerson. Working to learn info on any injuries. pic.twitter.com/4YbWVPe7X0— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) December 29, 2017
Woman in the Charger- pictured left- says driver side-swiped her & ended up in building. She says driver refused medical transport. He doesn’t want to talk to @ActionNewsJax. Doesn’t look like there are other injuries. Checking into citations. pic.twitter.com/k7RWVIVJrU— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) December 29, 2017
Officer says at-fault driver will be cited. Says fire-rescue determined building was safe. Driver still sitting in SUV. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/clRmvvh6AP— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) December 29, 2017
