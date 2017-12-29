  • SUV plows into Jacksonville building

    Updated:

    A building in Jacksonville is now damaged after an SUV plowed into it Friday morning . 

    The vehicle hit the unoccupied building in the area of Emerson Street and Bills Road.

    A driver in a Dodge Charger said the SUV driver side-swiped her and ended up in the building.

    There are no reported injuries.

