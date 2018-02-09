Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Jacksonville Beach after SWAT call out

A man wanted for attempted homicide in Jacksonville has been arrested.
At approximately 4:00 p.m., Jacksonville Beach police received information about an attempted homicide suspect of Jacksonville at the residence of 327 Street South. SWAT was called to the scene.
After a SWAT call in Jax Beach, Police just arrested 33yo Brian Jones, wanted for attempted homicide pic.twitter.com/Bd3kip9HBB— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 9, 2018
Some homes and apartment buildings were evacuated for precautionary measures.
Authorities were able to communicate with Brian Jones, 33, who ultimately surrendered.
Jones was safely arrested by Jacksonville Beach police.
There were no reported injuries. No word on if anyone else was inside at the time.
JBPD stated that some of the information they received earlier in the day, led them to the Jones' car, where several people were located in. They were detained ands questioned and have been released.
#BREAKING: Jacksonville Beach police SWAT team blocking off part of a neighborhood near 3rd Avenue and 7th Street South. Responding to possible subject with active warrant inside a home. pic.twitter.com/pkZHXsdlmG— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 8, 2018
Some homes have been evacuated out for precautionary measures.
WATCH JACKSONVILLE BEACH POLICE BRIEFING:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}