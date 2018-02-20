0 Tashawn Gallon murder: JSO seeks information about car involved in shootout

Jacksonville officers recovered a car believed to have been involved in the shootout that claimed the life of 7-year-old Tashawn Gallons.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw the gray, 2018 Acura between Saturday and Monday to call 904-630-0500 or or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Tashawn Gallon Murder, 7-year-old shot and killed#JSO is seeking info about this vehicle from Sat. 2/17/18 until Mon. 2/19/18. We are specifically seeking info as to what area this vehicle was driving around, any location it was parked in front of, or who may have been inside. pic.twitter.com/ya4Js6lA0G — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 20, 2018

Tashawn was killed and 23-year-old Dominique Trevonn Demetrius Holcomb was hurt after gunfire erupted between two groups in Durkeeville Sunday.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Tashawn was caught in crossfire outside a home on Mt. Herman Street.

Williams said several people were drinking and smoking marijuana in a front yard when a gray SUV pulled up to the home.

Someone inside the SUV began firing, and someone in the yard grabbed a gun and started shooting back, Williams said.

He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for possession of firearm by a convicted felon, Williams said.

Several witnesses, including Holcomb, are not cooperating in the investigation, Williams said. He said the sheriff's office will pursue charges if they give false information or inhibit the investigation.

“It’s sad,” said local parent Felicia Brown. “You can’t even trust your kids in the yard to play outside.”

At 6: “The killing & the senseless violence, it needs to stop.”@JSOPIO believes it has recovered the stolen Acura SUV used in the shootout that claimed the life of Tashawn Gallon, 7.



The other tragedy this family just dealt with- coming up on @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/D9pcN5bprM — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) February 20, 2018

Tashawn's loved ones just grieved another loss.

Almost one year ago to the day, Tashawn's grandmother on his father's side, Jennifer Nelson, was shot and killed outside Kelly's Place in New Town.

Still, there have been no arrests in that case.

Students and staff at S.P. Livingston Elementary School- where Tashawn was in first grade- don't want the same thing to happen this time around.

“I wish people would speak up just to find out what happened so that the parents can have some type of peace and closure,” said Calandra Gandy, a school volunteer.

Tuesday, the school had grief counselors on-hand as Tshawn's classmates and teachers tried to carry on.

But now, perhaps there’s some new hope that the SUV can connect police to a killer.

“The killing and the senseless violence, it needs to stop,” said parent Corvette Mitchell.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Family gave @BethANJax these photos of 7-year-old Tashawn Gallon. He was killed in a double shooting in #Jacksonville last night https://t.co/M2Q7lWSLbN pic.twitter.com/Z2a5TLl4Gk — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.